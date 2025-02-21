US special envoy discusses minerals deal with Ukrainian president: Report

U.S. Special Envoy to Ukraine and Russia Keith Kellogg shakes hands with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine, February 20, 2025. (REUTERS)

US special envoy Keith Kellogg's visit to Ukraine has accelerated talks of a minerals deal, Bloomberg claimed in its report on Friday.

Ukrainian and US negotiators are working to finalize a deal on critical minerals, the media outlet reported, citing a person familiar with the talks.

Thursday's meeting with Kellogg had "restored hope," said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Meanwhile, Kellogg said on X that discussions with Zelenskyy and his "talented national security team" were "extensive and positive."

The US proposal, which involves securing 50% of license sales and other proceeds from Ukraine's minerals, was initially rejected by Kyiv.

Zelenskyy directed his ministers not to sign the agreement, claiming it overly favored US interests and lacked specific security guarantees.

However, the report suggested that Ukraine is now looking for a deal that will benefit both countries.

US National Security Adviser Michael Waltz urged Ukraine on Thursday to reconsider, describing the offer as a "historic opportunity" for co-investment in Ukraine's economy and natural resources.

He argued that the partnership would provide long-term security benefits beyond military aid.