UN remains concerned over Israeli forces' ongoing operations in occupied West Bank

The UN on Friday expressed concern over Israeli forces' prolonged military operations in the occupied West Bank, marking the "longest" such offensives since the early 2000s.

"In the West Bank, OCHA is continuing to monitor the situation and remains concerned by Israeli forces' ongoing operations in the north—the longest there since the early 2000s," UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said at a news conference.

Citing data from the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), Dujarric said that "settler violence also continues," with the UN rights organization documenting 34 incidents between Feb. 11 and 17—an average of almost five per day— involving illegal Israeli settlers.

"In one such incident, Israeli settlers severed agricultural water pipes in Tulkarm governorate, affecting the livelihoods of a dozen Palestinian farmers," he said.

He also reported that nearly 40 Palestinians were displaced near Al Maniya village in Bethlehem following "recurrent attacks from Israeli settlers over the past year."

Voicing concerns over restrictions imposed by Israeli authorities on the Palestinian movement, Dujarric warned that these measures are impacting the daily lives of Palestinians.

According to OCHA, nearly 2,300 Palestinians, including almost 1,100 children, have been displaced across the occupied West Bank since the start of 2023 due to "heightened settler violence and access restrictions."

For nearly two months, Israeli forces have been conducting military operations in northern West Bank refugee camps, particularly in Jenin, Tulkarem, and Tubas.

Earlier on Friday, the Israeli army announced the deployment of three additional battalions to the West Bank following Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's directive for a "strong operation."