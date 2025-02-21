3 killed in US shooting near driver licencing office in Louisville, Kentucky

Three people were killed in a shooting in Louisville in the southeastern US state of Kentucky on Friday, according to local police.

The incident occurred at noon local time (1700GMT) near the driver licensing office, DMV, the Louisville Metro Police Dept. said in a statement on X.

Officers found two injured women and the body of a man on the crime scene.

Two women were transported to a nearby hospital, where they died due to their injuries, police said.

According to reports, there are no immediately known suspects for the shooting.