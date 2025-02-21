Accompanied by soldiers, Netanyahu enters Palestinian home in Tulkarem refugee camp, West bank

Accompanied by soldiers, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu entered a Palestinian home in the Tulkarem refugee camp in the northern West Bank on Friday, the Israeli state media reported.

The Israeli Public Broadcasting Authority KAN shared a photo of Netanyahu inside the home alongside Israeli military officers.

According to available data, Netanyahu's last publicly announced visit to the West Bank was in September 2024, when he toured the Jordanian border in the eastern part of the territory.

His visit came just hours after Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz entered the same home during his own tour of the area.

The image also shows Israeli soldiers putting an Israeli flag on one of the home's walls.

Netanyahu also announced a new military operation in the West Bank, following a series of explosions that struck buses in Israel the previous day.

On Thursday, multiple explosive devices detonated on buses in Bat Yam and Holon, near Tel Aviv, sparking fires but causing no injuries. Israeli police have not yet attributed responsibility for the attacks to any Palestinian group.

"We are destroying entire streets, eliminating militants, and I have instructed reinforcements in the West Bank along with additional military operations," Netanyahu said in a recorded statement from Tulkarem, released by his office.

He added that the military campaign aims to dismantle the infrastructure of Palestinian armed factions.

For nearly two months, Israeli forces have been conducting military operations in northern West Bank refugee camps, particularly in Jenin, Tulkarem, and Tubas.

Earlier on Friday, the Israeli army announced the deployment of three additional battalions to the West Bank following Netanyahu's directive for a "strong operation."