Lithuanian president backs Trump’s criticism of NATO, says military expenditure not divided ‘fairly’

Lithuania's President Gitanas Nauseda on Friday supported US President Donald Trump's criticism of NATO, urging Europe to double their defense spending.

"I agree with the US criticism that the burden is not shared fairly at the moment. The US is carrying the lion's share of the burden related to NATO's budget. Europe must contribute at least twice as much as it does now," Nauseda told journalists in Vilnius on Friday, according to the Baltic News Service.

During his first term at the Oval Office, Trump had urged the European leaders to increase their defense spending. Following his reelection in 2024, Trump, again, started to call on Europe countries in this regard.