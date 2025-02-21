Salman Rushdie’s attacker found guilty of attempted murder

Trial against Hadi Matar, accused of trying to murder Salman Rushdie, in Mayville (REUTERS File Photo)

A US jury has found Hadi Matar, the man who stabbed author Salman Rushdie in 2022, guilty of attempted murder following an eight-day trial, according to US media.

During the trial, Rushdie testified that he initially thought he was being punched but soon realized he was bleeding heavily, NBC News reported.

"But I saw a large quantity of blood pouring onto my clothes," Rushdie was quoted as saying. "He was hitting me repeatedly. Hitting and slashing."

Prosecutors reportedly argued that the attack was intentional, presenting slow-motion video footage to emphasize its targeted nature.

Matar's lawyer contended that there was no clear proof of intent to kill.

Matar, a dual American and Lebanese citizen, declined to testify in his defense and has been held without bail since the attack.

He now faces up to 25 years in prison, with sentencing set for April 23, NBC affiliate WGRZ reported.

Matar, 27, rushed the stage at the Chautauqua Institution in western New York in 2022, attacking Salman Rushdie with more than a dozen stab wounds as the author was about to give a lecture.

The assault left Rushdie partially blind and severely injured in multiple areas, including his neck, stomach, chest, hand, and right eye.