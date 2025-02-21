Israel to release 602 Palestinian prisoners on Saturday under ongoing swap deal

Israel will release 602 Palestinian prisoners on Saturday, including 50 Palestinians who have been sentenced to life imprisonment and 60 others with lengthy prison terms, according to the Palestinian Prisoners Media Office in Gaza on Friday.

The release is a key component of the first phase of the swap deal, which followed the Palestinian factions' submission of the names of six Israeli hostages set for release on Saturday.

In a statement, the media office confirmed that, in addition to the 50 life-sentenced Palestinians and 60 with high-security sentences, 47 Palestinians from the 2011 "Shalit Deal," who had been rearrested, will also be freed.

Additionally, 445 Palestinians from Gaza, detained after Oct. 7, 2023, are set to be released.

Earlier on Friday, the military wing of Hamas, Al-Qassam Brigades, announced the names of six Israeli captives who will be released on Saturday as part of the seventh batch of the prisoner swap.

To date, Israel has received 19 captives and four bodies. On Saturday, Israel will also receive six more captives, while four more bodies are expected to be handed over next week, marking the conclusion of the first phase of the agreement.

In return, Israel has already released 1,135 Palestinian prisoners, including dozens serving life sentences.

However, the start of negotiations for the second phase of the agreement, which was originally scheduled for Feb. 3, has been delayed by Israel.

The ceasefire deal took effect last month, halting Israel's genocidal war, which has killed at least 48,300 people, mostly women and children, and left the enclave in ruins.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.



