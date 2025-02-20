Two-day G20 foreign ministers meeting opens in South Africa

The foreign ministers of the Group of 20 (G20) major economies will meet in Johannesburg in South Africa on Thursday.



The Middle East conflict and Russia's war in Ukraine are at the top of the agenda.



However, emerging markets such as South Africa, Brazil and India want to talk primarily about topics such as the restructuring of global institutions, adaptation to climate change and fairer economic development.



Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has confirmed that Russia will be represented at the two-day meeting, while Foreign Minister Wang Yi is expected from China.



The United States will be represented by a diplomat from the US embassy. Secretary of State Marco Rubio cancelled his participation amid a spat with South Africa over a land expropriation law.



German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock will be represented by a Foreign Office official.



The G20 includes 19 countries, the European Union and the African Union.



The group represents about 80% of the world's population and more than 85% of global economic power.

