Russian president thanks Saudi crown prince for hosting Russia-US talks

Russian President Vladimir Putin held a telephone call with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to express gratitude for facilitating talks between Russia and the US in Riyadh, the Kremlin said Thursday.

Putin extended greetings to the crown prince, Saudi authorities and the people of the Kingdom ahead of Saudi Founding Day.

He also thanked the Saudis for creating a supportive environment for the Feb. 18 Russia-US talks in Riyadh, which allowed the two delegations to work "constructively and productively," it said.

Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to developing Russia-Saudi Arabia cooperation, particularly in trade, investment and energy sectors.

The Kremlin noted that Moscow and Riyadh would continue to work closely within the OPEC+ framework to maintain stability in the global oil market.







