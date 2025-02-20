Elon Musk claims Ukrainian president 'killed an American journalist'

Billionaire Elon Musk, a senior advisor to US President Donald Trump, accused Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of killing an American journalist.

"Zelensky killed an American journalist!" Musk said Wednesday on his X account after Trump called the Ukrainian leader a "dictator without elections" and warned that he "better move fast or he is not going to have a Country left."

Musk's post came after an account claimed that Chilean-American journalist Gonzalo Lira was killed in Ukraine last year for allegedly being critical of Zelenskyy.

Trump posted on his Truth Social platform hours after Zelenskyy hit back at his suggestion that Kyiv "should have never started" the war, saying the US president was living in a Russian "disinformation bubble."

Trump has advanced negotiations to end the three-year-long war in Ukraine, without the participation of Kyiv and other European governments.

He said Europe has failed to bring peace to Ukraine and the US was successfully negotiating an end to the war.