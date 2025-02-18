RUSSIAS MEDVEDEV: UKRAINIAN DRONE ATTACK ON CPC PIPELINE COULD DISRUPT FLOWS, HURT U.S. COMPANIES

Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of Russia's powerful Security Council, said on Tuesday that a Ukrainian drone strike on an oil pipeline in Russia could disrupt flows to world markets and damage U.S. companies.

A drone strike has hit a pumping station on a oil pipeline in Russia, reducing flows from Kazakhstan to world markets pumped by Western firms including Chevron and Exxon Mobil, its operator said on Monday.

The operator, the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC), said drones struck the Kropotkinskaya station in the southern Krasnodar region, where work was halted to investigate the damage. (Reporting by Reuters; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)