MUNICH CANCELS CARNIVAL EVENTS FOLLOWING LAST WEEKS CAR RAMMING

News World Munich cancels Carnival events following last week's car ramming

Munich cancels Carnival events following last week's car ramming

In the wake of last week's devastating car ramming attack in Munich, where a mother and her young daughter were tragically killed and dozens injured, city officials have made the difficult decision to cancel two major Carnival celebrations.

DPA WORLD Published February 18,2025 Subscribe

Munich has cancelled two main events celebrating Carnival following the car ramming attack last week which killed a mother and her young daughter as well as injuring dozens.



The mother, who was killed when a 24-year-old Afghan man drove a car into a crowd of trade union marchers on Thursday, worked for the city administration.



"As a city family, in light of the attack and in particular the violent death of our colleague from the city administration and her young daughter, it seems inconceivable to us to celebrate carnival at the Viktualienmarkt without a care in the world," a city statement said on Tuesday.



The event in the central Viktualienmarkt market square was due to take place on February 25 while another official celebration on Thursday has been cancelled.



A private parade through the city scheduled for Sunday was cancelled on Monday.



Munich is predominantly a Catholic city. Carnival is a celebration which precedes Lent, where some Christians limit their diet to honour the tradition of Jesus fasting for 40 days in the desert.



The perpetrator of last week's attack is in custody.







