CASPIAN SEAS WATER LEVELS DROP 2 METERS, SPARKING ENVIRONMENTAL CONCERNS

The Caspian Sea, whose water level has decreased by about 2 meters in the last 20 years, is raising concerns among the bordering countries. The Caspian, known as the world's largest "landlocked lake," is shared by Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Russia, Turkmenistan, and Iran.

The sea spans approximately 370,000 square kilometers, and is described as the remains of the ancient "Paratethys" ocean, formed around 6 million years ago. Despite being a crucial body of water for global ecosystems, the Caspian is also noted for its rich oil reserves.

Though the Caspian is one sea, it exhibits variations in salinity and depth, with the northern part being less salty and shallower than the southern regions. It is also a critical area for oil production, with the total oil reserves estimated at 48 billion barrels.

In recent years, the Caspian Sea's shrinking water levels have raised ecological concerns. From 2005 to 2023, the sea level dropped by 185 centimeters, resulting in the loss of 31,000 square kilometers of water area. By 2100, the sea level is expected to decrease by up to 18 meters.

Kazakhstan, which has the longest coastline, has seen a 7.1% reduction in water levels over the past 15 years. Vadim Ni, founder of the "Save The Caspian Sea" movement, warned that the northern part of the Caspian could be lost, and highlighted the significant ecological impact, including the near extinction of sturgeon species and a drastic decline in Caspian seal populations.

Environmental activists, including Ni, are urging regional and international cooperation to prevent further damage, calling for measures to stop the construction of dams on rivers feeding the Caspian and reduce pollution from oil production.