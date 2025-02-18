Any resolution to war must respect Ukraine’s sovereignty: EU Commission head

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Tuesday that any resolution to the Russia-Ukraine war "must respect Ukraine's independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity, backed by strong security guarantees."

Speaking in Brussels after a meeting with US Special Envoy for Ukraine and Russia General Keith Kellogg, von der Leyen highlighted the EU's extensive support for Kyiv.

"The EU is carrying its full share of military assistance to Ukraine and stands ready to do even more," she said.

She noted that the bloc has committed €135 billion (approxim$145 billion) in aid.

This is "more than any other ally," the European Commission president said.

She further added that the EU's military assistance, totaling $52 billion, is "matching US contributions."

Von der Leyen also emphasized Europe's efforts to strengthen its own defense industry.

"We are scaling up defense production and spending to reinforce both European and Ukrainian military capabilities," she pointed out.

Reaffirming the EU's commitment to a just and lasting peace, she said: "Now is a critical moment."