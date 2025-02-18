ACTIVISTS PROTEST BBC FOR WHITEWASHING ISRAELS WAR CRIMES IN GAZA, SPLASHING ITS HEADQUARTERS WITH RED PAINT

Activists protest BBC for whitewashing Israel's war crimes in Gaza, splashing its headquarters with red paint

Pro-Palestinian activists in London, UK, have splashed the BBC headquarters with red paint, alleging the broadcasting company has pro-Israeli bias in its coverage of the Gaza conflict.

Members of the group "Palestine Action" targeted the British broadcaster, accusing them of pro-Israeli bias in their reporting on the Palestinian people and Gaza, and of covering up war crimes.

The exterior of the BBC building on Portland Place was daubed with red paint, symbolizing the blood of those who have died in Palestine.

In a written statement, the group said the BBC misrepresents the events in Gaza and downplays Israel's war crimes.

A group spokesperson, whose assessment was included in the statement, said: "The BBC's biased reporting is not a journalistic error, but a matter that affects lives. By whitewashing Israel's war crimes, the BBC is complicit in the ongoing genocide in Gaza."

This marks the second time "Palestine Action" activists have targeted the BBC headquarters.

