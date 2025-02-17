Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov questioned on Monday whether European countries should be involved in negotiations on the Ukrainian settlement.

Speaking at a news conference in Moscow following a meeting with his Serbian counterpart Marko Djuric, Lavrov noted that Europe had previously taken part in peace efforts in Ukraine, though with questionable intentions.

The minister recalled that in 2014, when the opposition ousted then-President Viktor Yanukovich, and again in 2015, when France and Germany acted as guarantors of the Minsk agreements, the EU represented the West at the negotiation table on the crisis resolution.

"Those were their opportunities to contribute to a settlement," he said, adding that European leaders later admitted their true goal was to buy time for Ukraine to arm itself and train its military for war against Russia.

Lavrov also criticized Finnish President Alexander Stubb's remarks at the Munich Security Conference, pushing for a cease-fire aimed at strengthening Ukraine's military capabilities.

"The European mindset hasn't changed, so I don't see their role at the negotiating table if their intent is to push deceptive ideas like freezing the conflict only to continue the war later. If their approach is to prolong the conflict under the guise of diplomacy, then why invite them?" he asked.

When questioned about Russia's willingness to compromise on Ukrainian territories, Lavrov responded: "Are we supposed to surrender land with Russian people on it, or just the land rich in rare earth metals?"

The minister highlighted recent legislative initiatives in Ukraine, saying they discriminate against the Russian language, the Russian-speaking population, and the Orthodox Church, thus signaling Moscow's reluctance to make concessions on these issues.

Asked about his objectives for the upcoming talks with the US in Saudi Arabia, Lavrov said his primary goal is to listen to his American counterparts to better understand their position.

"When Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump spoke by phone, they agreed on the need to move past an abnormal period in relations between our two great powers -- one in which communication was largely absent, except on certain technical and humanitarian issues," he said.

According to Lavrov, the two leaders discussed the Ukrainian settlement, the situation in the Middle East, and several other regions currently experiencing instability.

"Therefore, we will listen to our American interlocutors and, of course, be ready to respond. We will then report back to our leaders, who will decide on the next steps," he added.

For his part, Serbian Foreign Minister Djuric expressed Serbia's strong desire to contribute to resolving the conflict.

"As for our role in the Ukrainian settlement, Serbia may have modest geopolitical influence, but we are eager to contribute to a resolution. We are always ready to host both formal and informal negotiating delegations," he said.

Belgrade is open to facilitating talks, he added, emphasizing: "Every day that brings us closer to peace is crucial, and that is what we are striving for."