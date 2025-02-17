Russia is threatening all Europe now: Danish PM

Russia is "threatening all Europe now", Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen warned on Monday after emergency talks in Paris over the US change in policy on the Ukraine war.

The war in Ukraine has been about Russia's "imperial dreams, about building a stronger and a bigger Russia, and I don't think they're going to stop in Ukraine", she told reporters, warning the US against attempts to agree a "fast" ceasefire that would give Russia the chance to "to mobilise again, attack Ukraine or another country in Europe".









