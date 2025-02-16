1 woman killed as Israeli forces fire at Lebanese people trying to return to south

A Lebanese woman was killed and several others were wounded by Israeli army fire in southern Lebanon on Sunday, local media said.



According to the state news agency NNA, Israeli forces opened fire towards residents trying to return to their areas in Houla town, causing the casualties.



Three civilians were also detained by the Israeli army, the broadcaster said.



The Lebanese Health Ministry confirmed that two paramedics were abducted by Israeli forces in Houla, marking the first time Israel had kidnapped paramedics since October 2023.



A ministry statement said the two paramedics were affiliated with the Islamic Scout Association, a group linked to the Amal Movement, an ally of Hezbollah.



Following the attack, the Lebanese army urged residents to avoid returning to southern areas where Israeli army forces are still deployed.



Lebanese media also reported the demolition of a house by Israeli forces in the area between the towns of Kfarchouba and Shebaa in southern Lebanon.



A fragile ceasefire has been in place in Lebanon since Nov. 27, ending months of mutual shelling between Israel and Hezbollah that escalated into a full-scale conflict last September.



Despite the ceasefire, Israel has committed over 930 violations, killing and injuring dozens in Lebanon, including women and children.



Under the ceasefire deal, Israel was supposed to complete its withdrawal from southern Lebanon by Jan. 26, but the deadline was extended to Feb. 18 after Israel refused to comply.



Lebanese officials said Thursday that they rejected an Israeli demand to remain in five points in southern Lebanon beyond the withdrawal deadline.