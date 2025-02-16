Israeli forces raid Ofer Prison in occupied West Bank, beat Palestinian detainees - report

Special Israeli prison units raided a section of Ofer Prison, west of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank, and assaulted detainees, a Palestinian media office said Sunday.



"Prisoners were beaten and sprayed with gas," the Hamas-run Prisoners Media Office said in a statement.



No details were yet available about injuries.



According to Palestinian human rights organizations, Israel is holding more than 10,000 Palestinians in its prisons.



A ceasefire agreement has been in place in Gaza since Jan. 19, halting Israel's genocidal war, which has killed nearly 48,300 Palestinians, most of them women and children, and left the enclave in ruins.



Nineteen Israeli captives and five Thai workers have been released in exchange for 1,135 Palestinian prisoners under the first phase of the Gaza agreement, which took effect on Jan. 19.



The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants in November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.



Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.