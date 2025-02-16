Title-chasing Inter suffer 1-0 defeat at Juve

Inter Milan missed the chance to go top of Serie A as they fell to a 1-0 loss at Juventus on Sunday with Francisco Conceicao scoring the decisive late goal in an action-packed match.

The Portuguese winger sparked jubilation in the stadium after 74 minutes following some clever footwork in the box by Randal Kolo Muani before he found Conceicao, who fired home.

Inter failed to capitalise on Napoli being held to a 2-2 draw at Lazio on Saturday and are two points off the pace with 54 points from 25 games. Juve are now in fourth spot with 46.

Inter quickly got into their stride with Mehdi Taremi's bicycle kick saved by Michele Di Gregorio before Denzel Dumfries put the ball over the bar.

Juve responded with Nico Gonzalez forcing Yann Sommer into a fine double save, first to keep out a long-range shot and then to deny Conceicao from the rebound.

Both sides continued to attack in the second half but it was Conceicao who finally broke Inter's resistance to leave the thrilling title race on a knife edge with 13 rounds to go.







