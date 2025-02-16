Israel PM Netanyahu says 'will finish the job' against Iran threat with US support

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday Israel would "finish the job" against Iran with US support, during a Jerusalem news conference with visiting Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

"Over the last 16 months, Israel has dealt a mighty blow to Iran's terror axis. Under the strong leadership of President (Donald) Trump and with your unflinching support, I have no doubt that we can and will finish the job." Netanyahu said, adding "Israel and America stand shoulder to shoulder in countering the threat of Iran."









