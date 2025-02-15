2 Palestinians injured in Israeli drone attack in central Gaza despite ceasefire

Two Palestinians were injured on Saturday when an Israeli drone targeted a bulldozer that was clearing debris after Israel's offensive in central Gaza.

The drone strike injured two people as it targeted a bulldozer working to remove the debris of buildings that were damaged by Israel's onslaught in al-Mughraqa town, medical sources told Anadolu.

This incident occurred on the same day that the Palestinian resistance groups handed over three Israeli captives to the International Committee of the Red Cross in eastern Khan Yunis, southern Gaza.

A ceasefire agreement took effect in Gaza on Jan. 19, halting Israel's genocidal war, which has killed more than 48,200 Palestinians, most of them women and children, and left the enclave in ruins.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.