Russian drone 'struck' Chernobyl cover, no radiation increase: Zelensky

A radiation sign is seen, with a sarcophagus covering the damaged fourth reactor at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in the background, April 4, 2011. (File Photo)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Friday that a Russian drone had struck a cover built to contain radiation at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, adding that "radiation levels have not increased".

"Last night, a Russian attack drone with a high-explosive warhead struck the cover protecting the world from radiation at the destroyed 4th power unit of the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant," Zelensky said in a social media post.

The International Atomic Energy Agency also reported an "explosion" at the site, and said "radiation levels inside and outside remain normal and stable."



























