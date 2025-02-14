Egypt committed to Gaza reconstruction plan that ensures Palestinians to remain on their land

Egypt reaffirmed on Friday its commitment to presenting a comprehensive plan for the reconstruction of Gaza, adding that Palestinians should remain on their land "without displacement."

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty made these remarks during meetings on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference in Germany, which kicked off on Friday and will run until Sunday, according to Egyptian Foreign Ministry statements.

Abdelatty held separate meetings with his Spanish counterpart Jose Manuel Albares, Norwegian counterpart Espen Barth Eide, and European Council President Antonio Costa.

During these meetings, Egypt's top diplomat reaffirmed his country's commitment to "providing a comprehensive vision for Gaza's reconstruction that guarantees the Palestinian people's right to remain on their land" without providing any additional details.

On Tuesday, Jordan's King Abdullah II revealed Egypt's anticipated plan for the first time during a press conference with US President Donald Trump at the White House.

On the same day, Egypt's Foreign Ministry confirmed in a statement that it plans to "propose an integrated plan for the reconstruction of Gaza in a way that ensures the Palestinian people remain on their land, in accordance with their legitimate and legal rights."

The ministry also reaffirmed the necessity of implementing the two-state solution, describing it as "the only viable path to achieving stability and peaceful coexistence among the region's peoples."

Jordan and Egypt are facing mounting US pressure to take in Palestinians after Trump called for seizing control of Gaza and relocating Palestinians, an idea vehemently rejected by Palestinians and Arab leaders.

Trump hosted Jordan's King Abdullah at the White House on Tuesday and renewed his insistence that Gazans should be relocated and the enclave be controlled by the US and redeveloped as a tourist area.

The ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement has been in place in Gaza since Jan. 19, pausing the Israeli war that has killed more than 48,200 people, mostly women and children, and left the Palestinian enclave in ruins.