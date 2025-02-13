Yemen’s Houthi leader accuses US of encouraging Israel to violate Gaza ceasefire deal

Yemen's Houthi leader, Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, accused the US on Thursday of encouraging Israel to stall and violate its obligations under the Gaza ceasefire agreement.

In a televised speech, al-Houthi warned of military action, including missile strikes, drone attacks, and naval operations, if the US and Israel attempted to forcibly displace Palestinians from Gaza.

"The US is encouraging Israel to renege on its obligations, even though they are primarily humanitarian," al-Houthi said.

"The provision of tents and caravans to Gaza is essential, as most homes in the territory have been completely destroyed," he added.

The Houthi leader said only a limited number of tents had been allowed in, covering just 8% of the urgent needs of displaced Palestinians in Gaza.

Al-Houthi said that Hamas and other Palestinian resistance factions had fulfilled their obligations under the first phase of the ceasefire agreement, while "the Israeli enemy has failed to meet all of its commitments."

He also accused Israel of obstructing the evacuation of injured Palestinians for medical treatment through the Rafah border crossing with Egypt.

"There is also Israeli intransigence on this matter," he said.

Addressing US President Donald Trump's proposal to take over Gaza and relocate Palestinians elsewhere, al-Houthi said, "We will intervene with missile strikes, drones, and naval operations if the US and Israel move forward with this plan."

Trump has repeatedly called to seize control of Gaza and resettle Palestinians to neighboring countries after Israel's genocidal war to build what he calls "the Riviera of the Middle East."

His proposal was met with widespread condemnations from Palestinians, Arab countries, and many other nations across the world, including Canada, France, Germany, and the UK.

On Tuesday, Egypt announced that it would propose a plan to rebuild Gaza without displacing the territory's population.

Israel has turned Gaza into the world's largest open-air prison, maintaining an 18-year blockade and forcing nearly 2 million of its 2.3 million residents into displacement amid dire shortages of food, water, and medicine due to deliberate restrictions.

A ceasefire agreement has been in place in Gaza since Jan. 19, suspending Israel's genocidal war that has killed more than 48,200 people, mostly women and children, and left the enclave in ruins.









