UN chief condemns killing of Tunisian peacekeeper in Central African Republic

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday condemned the killing of a Tunisian peacekeeper in the Central African Republic.

"The Secretary-General strongly condemns the killing of a Tunisian peacekeeper of the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA) during the night of 11 February by an unidentified armed person near the village of Zobassinda on the Ndele-Akursoubak axis, in Bamingui-Bangoran prefecture. The peacekeepers were attacked while conducting a long-range patrol to protect civilians," according to a statement by the UN spokesperson's office.

Expressing his "deepest condolences to the families of the fallen peacekeeper and to the Government and the people of Tunisia," the statement said Guterres said "attacks targeting United Nations peacekeepers may constitute war crimes under international law."

"He calls on the Central African authorities to spare no effort in identifying the perpetrators of this tragedy so that they can be brought to justice swiftly," it added.

Guterres reaffirmed the UN's solidarity with the people and government of the Central African Republic.

The Tunisian parliament approved a draft resolution in July 2021 to send military forces to the Central African Republic as part of the UN peacekeeping mission, which began operations in 2014.

The peacekeeping forces consist of military personnel provided by UN member states, selected based on their neutrality in the conflict.