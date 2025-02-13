Kremlin says Saudi Arabia may be location for Trump-Putin talks

The Kremlin has confirmed that Saudi Arabia could be a possible location for a planned meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump.



However, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in Moscow on Thursday that the heads of state had not yet made a firm decision, nor could he say when the meeting would be held.



"It could be weeks or months or several months," he told Russian state news agency TASS.



The Saudi capital Riyadh was mentioned in the phone call between Putin and Trump, Peskov said.



"Saudi Arabia is a country with which we have very constructive cooperation in many areas. In this respect, Riyadh is a good fit from the perspective of both countries," Peskov said.



Trump said previously that his first meeting with the Russian president since 2021 would likely be held in Saudi Arabia.



Trump spoke by telephone with Putin just a few weeks after taking office and publicly shared his ideas for the first time about ending the war in Ukraine.



Putin and Trump have each invited the other to their countries, Peskov said, though he added it was still too early to say when and how the presidents will honour these invitations, saying, "the dynamic development of events will show that."



However, Putin would be delighted if Trump were to come to Moscow in May to mark the 80th anniversary of the victory in World War II, he said.













