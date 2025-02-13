Arab, Mediterranean countries plan to create network to combat wildfires

Arab and Mediterranean countries plan to establish a network to combat forest fires, the director general of Morocco's National Agency for Water and Forests announced Wednesday.

Speaking at the opening of the Workshop on Integrated Fire Management: Good Practices and Knowledge Sharing in the Near East and Mediterranean Countries in the Moroccan capital Rabat, Abderrahim Houmy said its goal is to create a network between all relevant countries to combat fire risks, according to the Moroccan News Agency (MAP).

He emphasized that it presents an opportunity for sharing experiences and initiating collaborative efforts.

These efforts would focus on managing forest fires, which pose a threat to natural resources.

The workshop, organized by the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and the National Agency of Water and Forestry of Morocco, is being attended by representatives from 18 countries and runs from Feb. 12-15.



