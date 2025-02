Russia repelled three Ukrainian counterattacks in Kursk region, defence ministry says

Russian troops repelled three Ukrainian counterattacks in the Kursk region overnight, the Russian Defence Ministry said on Sunday, quoted by state news agency TASS.

The Russian Defence Ministry has said that Ukrainian troops attempted a counterattack in the west of Kursk Region near the villages of Ulanok and Cherkasskaya Konopelka on Thursday but were repelled by Russian troops.

Reuters was unable to obtain independent confirmation of the reported fighting.