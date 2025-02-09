Pope asks aide to finish his speech due to breathing difficulties

Pope Francis holds a mass for the Jubilee of the Armed Forces at Saint Peters' square in the Vatican City, 09 February 2025. (EPA Photo)

Pope Francis asked an aide to complete his speech after having trouble breathing during a Mass he led at the Vatican on Sunday.

As part of the Catholic Church's traditional "Jubilee" year, which occurs every 25 years, the pope has welcomed various professional groups to the Vatican.

The pontiff presided over a special service in St. Peter's Square that was attended by approximately 30,000 military personnel, the majority of whom were from Italian security forces and other countries.

Francis, 88, who has been battling bronchitis, had postponed some meetings earlier in the week. He appeared fatigued during the nearly two-hour outdoor service in cold weather.

"I apologize and ask the master (of ceremony) to continue reading due to breathing difficulties," he said during the Mass before asking his aide to finish reading his speech.

At the end of mass, he led the Sunday Angelus prayer himself.

"Brothers and sisters, let us pray for peace in tormented Ukraine, in Palestine, in Israel, and throughout the Middle East, in Myanmar, in Kivu, and in Sudan. Let arms be silent everywhere, and let the cry of the peoples, who are asking for peace, be heard!" the pope prayed.