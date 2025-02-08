Palestine, Egypt decry Israeli premier’s proposal to establish Palestinian state in Saudi Arabia

Palestine and Egypt on Saturday strongly denounced a proposal by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to establish a Palestinian state in Saudi Arabia, considering the call a violation of the kingdom's sovereignty.

In a statement, the Palestinian Foreign Ministry called Netanyahu's proposal "racist and anti-peace," and" an infringement on Saudi Arabia's sovereignty and stability."

The statement voiced complete support and solidarity with Saudi Arabia against the Israeli incitement, and urged the international community to condemn Netanyahu's statements.

For his part, Hussein Al-Sheikh, secretary-egneral of the umbrella Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), said that the Israeli statements targeted the Saudi sovereignty, calling Netanyahu's comments "a violation of international law and international conventions."

"The State of Palestine will only be on the land of Palestine," he added on his X account.

He also praised the Saudi stance "which always calls for the implementation of international legitimacy and international law and is committed to the two-state solution as a basis for security, stability and peace in the region."

Egypt also decried Netanyahu's comments as "irresponsible and entirely rejected."

A Foreign Ministry statement said that the Israeli statements "directly infringe on Saudi sovereignty and flagrantly violate international law and the United Nations Charter."

Egypt "completely rejects these reckless statements that threaten the security and sovereignty of the kingdom," it added.

"Saudi Arabia and the respect for its sovereignty is a red line that Cairo will not allow to be crossed," the ministry stressed. "The stability and national security of Saudi Arabia are integral to the security and stability of Egypt and the Arab states, a matter that cannot be compromised."

Netanyahu has suggested that Palestinians should establish their state in Saudi Arabia rather than in their own homeland, dismissing any notion of Palestinian sovereignty.

"The Saudis can create a Palestinian state in Saudi Arabia; they have a lot of land over there," Netanyahu said on Thursday during an interview with Israeli Channel 14, disregarding the long-standing Palestinian demand for self-determination.

Netanyahu also spoke about the potential normalization of relations with Saudi Arabia, predicting an imminent agreement.

However, the Saudi Foreign Ministry dismissed Netanyahu's narrative, reiterating that normalization with Israel was off the table unless a Palestinian state was established - a stance Netanyahu continues to disregard.

The interview took place while Netanyahu was in Washington, DC, where he met with US President Donald Trump.