‘I’ll leave him alone’: Trump dismisses deportation of Prince Harry over visa issues

US President Donald Trump has ruled out deporting Prince Harry, citing the Duke of Sussex's marital issues as a reason for leniency, saying, "I'll leave him alone."

"I don't want to do that...He's got enough problems with his wife. She's terrible," Trump said in an interview with The New York Post on Friday.

Harry's immigration status has been under scrutiny, with the Heritage Foundation alleging that he may have concealed past illegal drug use, which could disqualify him from a US visa.

The conservative think tank sued the US Department of Homeland Security last year to release Harry's visa records, citing admissions of drug use in his autobiography, Spare.

The couple, who moved to the US in 2020 after stepping back from royal duties, have been vocal critics of Trump, with Meghan Markle calling him "divisive" and "misogynistic."

Trump, who has previously criticized Harry and Markle, described the Duke as "whipped" by his wife.

The Heritage Foundation claims that Harry received preferential treatment from the Joe Biden administration.