LEBANONS NEW PM NAWAF SALAM FORMS LONG-AWAITED GOVERNMENT IN BEIRUT

Lebanon formed a new government on Saturday, following unusually direct U.S. intervention in the process and in a step intended to bring the country closer to accessing reconstruction funds following a devastating war between Israel and Hezbollah.

Speaking to reporters at the presidential palace, new Prime Minister Nawaf Salam said the 24-member cabinet would prioritise financial reforms, reconstruction and the implementation of a United Nations resolution seen as a cornerstone to stability on the Lebanese border with Israel.

The announcement came after more than three weeks of talks with rival political parties in Lebanon - where government posts are parcelled out according to sect - and days of deadlock over the Shi'ite Muslim ministers, usually named by Iran-backed Hezbollah and its Shi'ite ally Amal.

But Washington has pushed back against Hezbollah's sway in any new government.

U.S. deputy Middle East envoy Morgan Ortagus said on Friday that the U.S. considered Hezbollah's involvement in the new cabinet a "red line" and thanked Israel for dealing devastating blows to the group, in a controversial statement that sparked protests in Lebanon.

But ultimately, Hezbollah's ally Amal - which is headed by Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri - was allowed to choose four of the new cabinet's members, including the finance minister Yassin Jaber, and give its nod of approval to a fifth.

The cabinet is now charged with drafting a policy statement - a broad outline of the upcoming government's approach and priorities - and will then need a vote of confidence from Lebanon's parliament to be fully empowered.

Lebanese president Joseph Aoun, who enjoyed U.S. backing as army commander, was elected as president on January 9 and nominated Salam to form a new government days later. Salam had been serving as the head of the International Court of Justice.

Salam's nomination was the latest signal of a dramatic shift in the power balance in Lebanon, following the heavy blows Israel dealt to Hezbollah, the ousting in December of Hezbollah's Syrian ally Bashar al-Assad and Aoun's election last month.









