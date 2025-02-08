Zelensky: Putin wants to continue war, not interested in peace talks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky claimed on Saturday that Russian President Vladimir Putin is interested in prolonging the war rather than engage in negotiations for peace.

In a video message addressing the nation, Zelensky provided updates on the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

He alleged that Russia continues its military cooperation with North Korea, saying, "We now know—as our intelligence reports—that the Russians are creating new divisions and developing new military production facilities. Their cooperation with North Korea will be expanding. Unfortunately, Moscow is spreading modern technologies—war technologies—to that region, including drone technology."

"And this means one simple thing: it is not negotiations or peace that Putin is preparing for, but rather the continuation of the war, and not just against us, but against Ukraine. They are now increasing their army by more than a hundred thousand soldiers," he added.

He emphasized the need to share these developments with Ukraine's allies, saying, "We need a clear understanding: here in Europe, every country will have to strengthen its defense, and the target of 5% of GDP for defense will not disappear from the agenda."

Zelensky also recalled that his country received French Mirage fighter jets this week. "They are already working for our defense."

He added that Ukraine continues to coordinate with its key allies, saying, "We are preparing a clear schedule of meetings with our key partners: America, Europe, and the Islamic world. We have specific dates. We will continue our work. I thank everyone who is helping us!"