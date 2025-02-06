Air pollution kills 100 children every day in East Asia, Pacific: UNICEF

Air pollution kills 100 children younger than age five every day in East Asia and the Pacific, UNICEF said in a new report on Thursday.

Air pollution, the "silent killer," reaches its highest levels in many areas of the region during the dry season, which lasts from now until April. It is linked to nearly one in four deaths among children in the region.

"The air they breathe, at a time when their bodies and minds are still developing, too often contains unhealthy levels of pollution that can comprise their growth, harm their lungs, and impair their cognitive development, robbing them of their health, their potential, and the bright future they deserve," said June Kunugi, UNICEF regional director for East Asia and the Pacific.

The analysis said every single child in East Asia and the Pacific-as many as 500 million children in total-reside in countries with unhealthy levels of air pollution. Household air pollution, caused by solid fuels used for cooking and heating, is linked to more than half of all air pollution-related deaths in children under five.

Meanwhile, about 325 million children live in countries where the average cancer-causing microparticles (PM2.5) are five times higher than recommended, mainly due to the burning of fossil fuels, biomass, and agricultural waste.

As many as 373 million children are exposed to unhealthy levels of nitrogen dioxide (NO₂), and 453 million children live in areas where ozone pollution exceeds the recommended level.

UNICEF urged governments, businesses, the health sector, parents and educators to urgently address air pollution's impact on children for children in the region.

It called on governments to lead by strengthening climate and environmental policies, transitioning to clean energy.

For businesses, it recommended to adopt clean technologies, reduce emissions, and ensure their practices and products prioritize the safety and well-being of children.

The health sector, the children's agency said, should take measures to improve detection and treatment, and adopt sustainable, net-zero operations.

Parents and educators "should play a crucial role in raising awareness, advocating for cleaner environments, and empowering young people to take action," UNICEF said.