Syrian whistleblower ‘Caesar’ who exposed Assad regime crimes reveals his identity

The Syrian whistleblower known as "Caesar", who leaked thousands of photographs documenting torture and mass killings in Syria's detention centers, has revealed his identity for the first time.

He recounted how he leaked documents exposing torture and killings in Assad regime prisons, which the Syrian opposition toppled on Dec. 8.

In an interview with Al Jazeera Channel on Thursday, Fared al-Madh'an, a former officer in the Syrian military police, confirmed that he was the man behind the largest leak of evidence implicating the Assad regime in war crimes.

Originally from Daraa, he worked as head of the forensic evidence department in Damascus, where he secretly gathered and smuggled thousands of images of detainees who died under torture.

Al-Madh'an explained that he smuggled the pictures in "hidden memory cards inside his clothing, and loaves of bread to avoid detection."

He added that he used both "an official military ID and a forged civilian ID to travel between his workplace in Damascus and his home in Al-Tall."

"The smuggling operation took place almost daily," transferring the images from his office in Damascus to his residence, he added.