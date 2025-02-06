Twin earthquakes of Feb. 2023 directly caused financial loss of $104B to Türkiye: Turkish president

The "disaster of the century" has directly caused a financial loss of $104 billion to Türkiye, Turkish President Erdoğan said on Thursday regarding the twin earthquakes of 2023.

"The 'disaster of the century' has caused a severe direct financial loss of $104 billion to our country and an indirect loss of $150 billion," Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said during the Feb. 6 Earthquakes Commemoration Program in Türkiye's southeastern province of Adıyaman.

"By the end of the year, we will build a total of 453,000 housing units, ensuring that not a single citizen remains without a home or a workplace," he added.

"In the earthquake zone, we have undertaken a massive reconstruction and revival effort within just two years, a scale that almost no country in the world could handle," he further noted.

Eleven Turkish provinces, including Adana, Adıyaman, Diyarbakır, Elazığ, Hatay, Gaziantep, Kahramanmaraş, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye, and Şanlıurfa, were hit by the 7.7 and 7.6 magnitude earthquakes in February 2023.

The earthquakes killed at least 53,537 people, injured over 107,000, and impacted the lives of more than 14 million people.