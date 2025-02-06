EU says Gaza integral part of future Palestinian state

Gaza should be an essential part of a future Palestinian state, the EU spokesman for foreign affairs said Thursday.

The EU remains fully committed to a two-state solution, which the bloc believes is the only path to a long-term peace for both Israelis and Palestinians, Anouar El Anouni told a news conference in Brussels.

He said the EU has clearly stated that Gaza is an integral part of a future Palestinian state.

The official underlined the bloc's position is that there should be no further forced displacement of Palestinians.

The statement comes after President Donald Trump's shock remarks that the US will "take over" Gaza after relocating Palestinians to other countries such as Egypt and Jordan, an idea condemned and rejected by the Arab world and others.