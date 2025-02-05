Trump 'not committed' but not ruling out US Gaza troops: White House

The White House said Wednesday that President Donald Trump is "not committed" to sending US troops to Gaza as part of his plan for rebuilding the Palestinian territory, but did not rule it out.

"It's been made very clear to the president that the United States needs to be involved in this rebuilding effort to ensure stability in the region for all people. That does not mean boots on the ground in Gaza, it does not mean American taxpayers will be funding this effort," said Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt.

Asked if US troops were being ruled out, she said: "The president has not committed to that just yet."

































