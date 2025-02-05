Strengthen law enforcement cooperation to fight Fentanyl issue: China tells US

Beijing asked the US on Wednesday to strengthen law enforcement to combat the fentanyl crisis and urged Washington to end additional tariffs on Chinese imports, state media reported.

"Fentanyl is a problem in the US, and the root of the problem lies in the US itself. Reducing domestic drug demand and strengthening law enforcement cooperation are the fundamental solutions to the fentanyl crisis in the US," Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian told reporters in Beijing.

He emphasized that China was one of the world's "toughest" countries in combating narcotics.

Washington imposed an additional 10% tariff on Chinese imports on Tuesday, citing the "fentanyl issue" as justification.

Beijing retaliated with tariffs of up to 15% on US imports and filed a complaint against Washington with the World Trade Organization.

Lin said China "firmly deplores and opposes this" and will protect its "legitimate rights and interests," adding that pressuring China will not "work."

"China urges the US to correct its erroneous practices, resolve respective concerns through equal consultations, and promote the stability of China-US relations," said Lin.

The reason for the tariffs, the "fentanyl crisis" was given as the "leading cause of death for Americans ages 18 to 45," by US authorities.

Washington has stated that the tariffs would remain in effect until the affected countries "cooperate fully" with the US in combating drug trafficking, referring to a 25% tariff imposed on Canada and Mexico that was supposed to take effect Tuesday. The tariff on Mexico was suspended for one month after US President Donald Trump talked to Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum.

Trump, who earlier announced the 10% tariff on Chinese goods, said Tuesday that he plans to speak with Chinese President Xi Jinping in the coming days.