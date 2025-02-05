News World Starmer and Trudeau talk 'trade and collaboration' amid tariff fears

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has spoken to Justin Trudeau amid speculation that Starmer's Canadian counterpart is seeking to revive trade talks.



Starmer told Trudeau he "welcomed an international conversation on the importance of trade and collaboration".



Canada and the UK are both braced for the impact of potential US tariffs.



The Trump administration confirmed plans to introduce 25% tariffs on imports from Canada over the weekend, but then agreed to delay them for a month.



US president Donald Trump said on Monday that the UK was "out of line" but that he thinks a deal can be "worked out".



The UK and Canada suspended trade negotiations in January 2024 after talks collapsed over disagreements on beef and cheese.



In the call on Wednesday, the two leaders reflected on the "close and historic relationship" between the UK and Canada, a UK government spokesperson said.



"From global security to clean energy and growth, they agreed on the importance of shared values between the two nations.



"Discussing recent global events, the Prime Minister said he welcomed an international conversation on the importance of trade and collaboration between allies and partners.



"The Prime Minister also paid tribute to Prime Minister Trudeau's leadership, including his focus on stemming the deadly drug trade across Canada's borders."



They discussed their "strong trading relationship" worth £26 billion ($32.5 billion) and how together they could "go further to support growth and deliver for the hardworking Canadian and British people".



They also underlined their commitment to Ukraine and the political transition process in Syria.



Trudeau is due to stand down as Canada's prime minister when a new leader is chosen for his Liberal party in March.

















