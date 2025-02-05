Palestine supporters in Germany protest Trump’s Gaza plan

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators in Berlin on Wednesday protested US President Donald Trump's controversial plan to "take over the Gaza Strip" and forcibly resettle the Palestinian population in other countries.

Gathering at Potsdamer Platz, protesters held Palestinian flags and banners that read: "No to Exile" and "Stop Aggression Against the West Bank," while chanting slogans against Trump and Israel.

Ibrahim Ibrahim told Anadolu that Palestinians reject the plan and resist all displacement attempts.

"Since October 7, 2023, Gazans have refused to flee to Egypt. They will fight and stay to liberate Palestine," he said.

Abed Darwish criticized Trump. "Instead of thinking about Gaza, he should focus on Florida," he said.

He added that Gaza is not real estate and its people would never abandon their land.

Darwish urged the international community to take concrete action rather than issuing statements of condemnation.