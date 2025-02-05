Amnesty slams US for hosting Netanyahu despite ICC warrant

Amnesty International criticized the US on Tuesday for hosting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who faces an International Criminal Court (ICC) arrest warrant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in connection with his army's genocidal war in Gaza.

"The Biden administration flouted any efforts at international justice for Palestine. Now, by not arresting Netanyahu or subjecting him to US investigations, President Trump is doubling down, welcoming him as the first foreign leader to visit the White House since the inauguration," said the UK-based organization in a statement on X.

The first six-week phase of the ceasefire agreement took hold in Gaza on Jan. 19, halting Israel's war that killed more than 47,500 people and left the enclave in ruins.

The ICC issued arrest warrants last November for Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

Amnesty emphasized that the US has a legal obligation under the Geneva Conventions to prosecute or extradite individuals accused of war crimes. "There must be no 'safe haven' for individuals alleged to have committed war crimes," the statement read.

The human rights group also condemned the US for supplying weapons used in Israel's deadly offensive in Gaza, calling it a violation of the obligation to prevent genocide.

Amnesty said compliance with ICC arrest warrants is "crucial" to address Israel's actions in Gaza and its treatment of Palestinians and to hold those responsible for Israel's "unlawful occupation and system of apartheid."

Netanyahu's visit to the White House, the first by a foreign leader since Donald Trump's inauguration, comes amid ongoing violence in Gaza and the West Bank. The two leaders are expected to discuss the Gaza conflict, hostages held by Hamas, and regional tensions involving Iran and Lebanon.