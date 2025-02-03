Thousands gather in Los Angeles to protest US immigration policies

Thousands of protesters gathered in Los Angeles on Sunday to denounce the Trump administration's measures to combat irregular migration, including deportation operations and stricter border policies.

The demonstration, held at the historic Mexican marketplace, saw participants march onto the 101 Freeway, temporarily halting traffic.

Protesters chanted slogans and carried signs with messages against President Donald Trump.

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) warned residents of road closures, saying on social media that the protest was unauthorized.

Los Angeles, where one in three residents is an immigrant, is home to approximately 3.6 million migrants, 79% of whom are from Mexico and Central America.

The protest comes amid growing tensions over Trump's recently announced immigration policies.

On Jan. 20, Trump announced the removal of the CBP One app which allowed migrants to apply for legal entry into the US.

Additionally, US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) was granted authority on Jan. 22 to arrest irregular migrants in or near sensitive locations like churches, hospitals and schools.

A recent legislative victory for Trump, the Laken Riley Act, allows border agents to detain migrants involved in crimes without a court order.

Trump has also ordered the preparation of a facility at Guantanamo Bay to hold up to 30,000 migrants.