Thousands evacuated as floods worsen in Malaysia

Thousands of people have been evacuated to temporary relief centers as raging floods struck the two Malaysian states, according to the state-run media on Thursday.

The number of flood evacuees relocated to relief centers in Sarawak and Sabah rose to 4,000 as the flooding has worsened, the Bernama News reported.

Some 2,981 people have been displaced in Sarawak, and 1,019 in Sabah, with all housed in relief camps across the states.

According to the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee Secretariat, Serian city has the most displaced people, with 1,406 people from 453 families seeking refuge in relief camps.

Meanwhile, in the town of Miri, a landslide has displaced over 100 people.

The Kota Marudu district of Sabah remains the worst hit, with 673 displaced people.





