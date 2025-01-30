AL-QASSAM BRIGADES ANNOUNCES GROUPS GENERAL COMMANDER MOHAMMAD DEIF KILLED

Hamas' military wing, Al-Qassam Brigades, said Thursday that its General Commander Mohammad Deif was killed.

The group's spokesperson Abu Ubaida said in a televised statement that six other members of the Al-Qassam Brigades' military council were killed alongside Deif.

Among the dead are his deputy, Marwan Issa and senior commanders Ghazi Abu Tamah, Raed Thabit, Rafi Salama, Ahmad Ghundour and Ayman Nofal.

Abu Ubaida noted that the group had previously announced the deaths of Ahmad Ghundour, commander of the North Gaza Brigade and Ayman Nofal, commander of the Central Brigade, during Israel's genocide in the Gaza Strip.

He added that the announcement came only after completing necessary procedures, addressing security concerns dictated by battlefield conditions and verifying details.

The statement comes more than seven months after the Israeli army said it assassinated Deif in Gaza.

Media outlets had reported Deif's death, but the announcement Thursday is the first official acknowledgment from Hamas of the senior leader's demise.