Ahmed Al-Sharaa outlines roadmap for ‘unified Syria’ in 1st presidential address

In his first televised speech after being appointed Syria's interim president, Ahmed al-Sharaa on Thursday outlined a roadmap for the country's future following the fall of the Assad regime.

His plans include the formation of two committees-one to select a smaller parliament and another to prepare for a national dialogue conference, along with the creation of a comprehensive transitional government.

"I stand before you today after 54 days of our collective liberation — Syria's liberation from the shackles of a criminal regime that had burdened us for decades," Al-Sharaa said, marking the end of 54 years of one of the most oppressive regimes in Syria's history.

He noted that he had taken office on Wednesday "after extensive consultations with legal experts to ensure the political process proceeded according to legal norms, granting it the legitimacy required."

"I speak to you today not as a ruler, but as a servant to our wounded nation, determined to achieve Syria's unity and revival," Al-Sharaa said, emphasizing that this is a transitional phase, part of a political process requiring the genuine participation of all Syrians, both at home and abroad, to build a future based on freedom and dignity, without exclusion or marginalization.

Al-Sharaa said that his administration would focus on forming "a comprehensive transitional government that represents Syria's diversity, including men, women, and youth, to rebuild the country's institutions until free and fair elections can take place."

He then outlined the immediate steps for the country's future, saying: "Based on my mandate and the decision to dissolve the previous parliament, I will announce a preparatory committee to select a smaller legislative body to fill the gap during the transition.

"In the coming days, we will announce the preparatory committee for the national dialogue conference, which will serve as a direct platform for discussions and consultations to hear diverse views on our upcoming political agenda," he continued.

"Once these steps are completed, we will announce the constitutional declaration, which will serve as the legal reference for the transitional phase," Al-Sharaa concluded.

Assad, Syria's leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia after anti-regime groups took control of Damascus on Dec. 8, ending the Baath Party's regime, which had been in power since 1963.