Scenes of captives’ handover in Gaza ‘complete failure’ for Israel: Ben-Gvir

Former Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir called Thursday the handover scenes of Israeli captives by Palestinian resistance factions in Gaza a "complete failure."

"The horrifying images coming from Gaza show that this is not a complete victory, but rather a complete failure-an unprecedented reckless deal," Ben-Gvir, the leader of the far-right Jewish Power Party, wrote on his X account.

Ben-Gvir renewed his call to deny Palestinians in Gaza access to humanitarian aid, fuel, electricity, and water, advocating for a full-scale Israeli military assault.

"But (Benjamin Netanyahu's government) has chosen the path of surrender," he added.

Ben-Gvir resigned from the Israeli government in opposition to a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement with Palestinians that took effect on Jan. 19.

He also harshly criticized the government for allowing hundreds of thousands of displaced Palestinians to return from central and southern Gaza to the territory's north.

On Thursday, Hamas released three more Israeli captives under the ceasefire agreement. Some 110 Palestinian prisoners are also set to be released from Israeli prisons.

Under the first phase of the deal, 33 Israeli captives are set to be released in exchange for an estimated 1,700 to 2,000 Palestinian detainees.

The Israeli onslaught on Gaza has left more than 11,000 people missing, with widespread destruction and a humanitarian crisis that has claimed the lives of many elderly people and children in one of the worst global humanitarian disasters ever.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants in November last year for Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.