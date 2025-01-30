Louis Vuitton joins Formula 1, becomes title partner of Australian Grand Prix

French fashion house Louis Vuitton has entered Formula One as a global partner and will serve as the title partner for the 2025 season-opening Australian Grand Prix, Formula 1 confirmed on Thursday.

"We are thrilled to welcome Louis Vuitton as title partner for our first 2025 race. This is a partnership between two global icons linked first and foremost by their great passion for innovation, excellence and creativity, which makes them two exceptional timeless stories," Stefano Domenicali, Formula 1's president and CEO, said in a statement.

Formula 1 stressed that following the announcement of a 10-year partnership between French luxury goods company LVMH and the sport, Louis Vuitton will join as an official partner starting this year.

The 2025 Australian Grand Prix, set for March 14-16, will serve as the race's season opener for the first time since 2019.