Jewish group slams Trump’s executive order on pro-Palestinian protesters

Jewish Voice for Peace (JVP) strongly criticized an executive order signed Wednesday by US President Donald Trump that paves the way for deporting pro-Palestinian student activists, calling it a "violent crusade" against free speech and political dissent.

"We are disgusted by Trump's reported plans to continue his violent crusade aimed at gutting freedom and democracy," the leading progressive anti-Zionist organization wrote on X, denouncing the move as a "vile" attempt to silence opposition to US-backed Israeli actions in Gaza.

The executive order states that the US government will use "all available and appropriate legal tools" to combat anti-Semitism, including prosecuting and deporting those accused of unlawful anti-Semitic harassment. The measure targets student-led anti-war demonstrations that have erupted on college campuses in response to Israel's military campaign in Gaza, which has killed over 47,000 people.

The group accused Trump and right-wing groups of exploiting concerns over anti-Semitism to advance their political agenda.

"Trump, the far-right, and ultra-conservative groups like the Heritage Foundation have never protected Jewish people; they are not concerned with Jewish safety," the group said.

The organization urged elected officials and university administrators to reject the order, warning that it seeks to "disrupt the historic movement for Palestinian liberation across the US" and could be used to suppress other progressive causes.

The group vowed to resist this "authoritarian," "unconstitutional" and "violent" order.



